Rising Stars to Watch at Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi continues to be the iconic figure of this year's Copa America.

However, several other players are set to grab headlines as the South American soccer championship kicks off this month in the United States, featuring 16 teams from across the Western Hemisphere.

Among them is VINICIUS JUNIOR from Brazil, who will step into the spotlight with Neymar sidelined due to injury. The Real Madrid striker has refined his skills, scoring 15 goals in the Spanish league this season, making him a top contender for the Ballon d'Or award. Vinicius's role extends beyond the pitch, as he passionately advocates against racism.

Uruguay's FEDERICO VALVERDE stands out as a midfield maestro for both his national team and Real Madrid. At 25, his passing accuracy and playmaking abilities could be pivotal under Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa.

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO of Argentina and Manchester United, just 19, has shown promise with his versatile play and crucial goals. His performance has bolstered Argentina's aspirations.

ECUADOR's KENDRY PÁEZ, a 17-year-old sensation, has made a mark with his long-range shots and dribbling feats at Independiente del Valle. His impending move to Chelsea underscores his rising star status.

From the United States, CHRISTIAN PULISIC has had an impressive season with AC Milan, signaling his versatility and goal-scoring prowess.

MEXICO's SANTI GIMENEZ rounds out the list with a prolific season at Dutch club Feyenoord. His goal-scoring ability has evoked comparisons to young Robin van Persie, raising hopes for Mexico's performance in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)