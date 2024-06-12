Left Menu

Emre Can Joins Germany Squad for Euro 2024

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has enlisted Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can to replace Aleksandar Pavlovic, who has fallen ill. Can, a seasoned midfielder, brings experience to back up Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich, and Pascal Gross. This marks Can’s return to the national team since September's win over France.

Updated: 12-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:30 IST
In a strategic move ahead of Euro 2024, Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can. This decision comes after Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic was sidelined due to illness.

The German soccer federation confirmed on Wednesday that Pavlovic, who made his international debut last week with a strong performance in a 0-0 draw against Ukraine, will miss the tournament. Emre Can, with 43 caps for Germany, will step in to support the midfield alongside Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich, and Pascal Gross.

"He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team. We wanted another player in the squad who has played a lot of games and who knows how to handle the pressure. He can fulfill the profile we need," said Nagelsmann of Can, who hasn't played under him before but was last seen in Germany's 2-1 win over France in September.

