2026 World Cup Team Training Camps Revealed: Cities and Venues Announced

FIFA has unveiled the potential locations for team training camps ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with cities like Chattanooga, Cincinnati, and Green Bay among the contenders. This milestone tournament, which will be the first to be held across three nations and feature an expanded field of 48 teams, promises extensive preparations and logistics.

On Wednesday, a day after the two-year countdown began for the June 11, 2026 kickoff in Mexico City, FIFA disclosed that 78 of the 104 scheduled matches will be hosted in the U.S., with 13 each in Mexico and Canada. The tournament will conclude with the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

The proposed U.S. game venues include Atlanta, Dallas, Kansas City, and Philadelphia, while Mexico will offer training sites in Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey. Canada, notably, was not mentioned for training camp locations. FIFA indicated additional possible training camps will be announced in due course.

FIFA also listed specific match sites for the knockout rounds, detailing the pathway for host nations. Should the U.S. win Group D, it will play its first knockout match in Santa Clara, California, potentially reaching a semifinal in Arlington, Texas, by July 14. Alternatively, finishing second in its group means different venues, starting with Arlington on July 3.

