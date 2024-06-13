West Indies' Narrow Win Over New Zealand Highlights T20 World Cup Drama

In a thrilling T20 World Cup Group C match, West Indies clinched a narrow win over New Zealand. Vital innings by Sherfane Rutherford, who scored an unbeaten 68, propelled the West Indies to 149/9 in their 20 overs.

Effective bowling by Alzarri Joseph (4-0-19-4) and Gudakesh Motie (4-0-25-3) played a crucial role in subduing New Zealand's batting lineup. Despite a valiant effort, New Zealand could only muster 136/9 in their chase. Trent Boult and Tim Southee, key New Zealand bowlers, couldn't stem the West Indies' onslaught, even with impressive figures of 4-1-16-3 and 4-0-21-2, respectively.

The match witnessed dramatic falls of wickets, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Ultimately, West Indies' composed performance under pressure ensured their narrow victory and crucial points in the Group C standings.

