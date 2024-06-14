Showdown at the MGM Grand: Davis vs. Martin Sparks Boxing Night

Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Frank Martin couldn't resist sparring verbally during their news conference, with Davis mock punching as they posed for photos. The tension is set to peak when these undefeated fighters clash on Saturday night for Davis' WBA lightweight title.

The bout is a highlight of the 100th championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, a venue rich in boxing history now overshadowed by T-Mobile Arena. The event also features an interim WBC light heavyweight title fight between David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Davis, boasting a 29-0 record with 27 KOs, seeks to create more memorable moments at MGM following his knockout victory against Ryan Garcia. Davis, also known for his trash talk, has not held back against Martin, who is determined to seize his first championship opportunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)