Indian Golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill Shines at Vietnam Masters

Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill continued to dominate at the Asian Development Tour's Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters, leading the field with an 11-under total. Gill followed up his first-round 64 with a three-under 69 in the second round.

The $85,000 event, held at the Royal Long An Golf and Villas near Ho Chi Minh city, witnessed an intense competition as the cut fell at one-under, allowing 52 players to advance to the final round. Gill now leads Indonesia's Jonathan Wijono, who holds solitary second spot with a nine-under total, and Thailand's Witchayanon Chothirunrungrueng in third at eight-under par.

Other notable Indian performers included Sunhit Bishnoi, Tied-11th, Aman Raj, Tied-24th, and Khalin Joshi, Tied-33rd. However, Saptak Talwar, Arjun Prasad, and Rahil Gangjee missed the cut.

