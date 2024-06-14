Left Menu

Spain's Quest for Fourth Euro Title Begins Against Croatia in Berlin

Spain kicks off its bid for a fourth European Championship title against Croatia at Berlin's Olympic Stadium. The team warmed up with big wins while Croatia had an encouraging victory over Portugal. Croatia's Luka Modric leads his team aiming for his fifth tournament appearance.

Spain's journey toward a potential fourth European Championship title begins this Saturday against Croatia at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, a venue set to host the final next month. The match kicks off at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT). Spain has a history of knocking out Croatia, having defeated them in recent European matchups, including a thrilling 5-3 extra-time win in Euro 2020 and a victory on penalties in the UEFA Nations League last year.

Croatia, led by 38-year-old Luka Modric, enters the tournament with high hopes. Modric, fresh off a successful season securing a Spanish league and Champions League double with Real Madrid, is participating in his fifth European tournament. Spain's national team, featuring young talents like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, secured strong preparatory wins against Andorra and Northern Ireland, with Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal shining brightly by scoring four goals.

Croatia also had an encouraging warm-up, defeating Portugal. Former Dinamo Zagreb player Dani Olmo, now with Spain, has past playing experience with several Croatian internationals. As the first match of Euro 2024 in Berlin, where local enthusiasm has yet to peak, both teams aim to kick off with a crucial victory.

