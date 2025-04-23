DPIIT Drives Decisive Action on Mega Infrastructure Projects

In a significant move to accelerate mega infrastructure projects, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a high-level meeting under the aegis of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG). The meeting, chaired by Secretary Amardeep Bhatia, involved senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents to tackle challenges in North India's infrastructure development.

The discussions closely examined 17 major projects with a cumulative investment of over Rs 14,096 crore, addressing 19 distinct issues. Noteworthy among these was the four-laning of the Jaunpur-Akbarpur road project, aimed at boosting regional connectivity. The meeting further underscored the creation of ESI Hospitals across strategic locations, essential for upgrading healthcare access in critical areas.

Another focal point was the permanent campus of NIT Uttarakhand in Sumari, Pauri Garhwal district, expected to transform the educational landscape. Bhatia urged stakeholders to embrace a proactive stance and encouraged private entities to leverage the PMG platform for streamlined implementation processes. This coordination is pivotal to overcome obstacles and ensure faster project execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)