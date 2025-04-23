Crisis Talks Sparked by Pahalgam Terror Strike
In response to a fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened a special cabinet meeting. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominately tourists, is affecting the region's vital tourism sector. A wider all-party meeting is also being considered.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urgently summoned a special cabinet meeting set for Wednesday evening to address the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, officials announced.
The meeting aims to assess the ramifications of this devastating event on the region's tourism industry, which was preparing for a busy summer season. Tourism serves as a critical economic cornerstone for Kashmir, officials emphasized.
The administration is contemplating an all-party meeting on Thursday to tackle the situation comprehensively. The attack on 'mini Switzerland', a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam, resulted in 26 casualties, primarily affecting tourists. This tragedy marks the deadliest strike in the area since the Pulwama attack in 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.
