Left Menu

Crisis Talks Sparked by Pahalgam Terror Strike

In response to a fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened a special cabinet meeting. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominately tourists, is affecting the region's vital tourism sector. A wider all-party meeting is also being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:28 IST
Crisis Talks Sparked by Pahalgam Terror Strike
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urgently summoned a special cabinet meeting set for Wednesday evening to address the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, officials announced.

The meeting aims to assess the ramifications of this devastating event on the region's tourism industry, which was preparing for a busy summer season. Tourism serves as a critical economic cornerstone for Kashmir, officials emphasized.

The administration is contemplating an all-party meeting on Thursday to tackle the situation comprehensively. The attack on 'mini Switzerland', a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam, resulted in 26 casualties, primarily affecting tourists. This tragedy marks the deadliest strike in the area since the Pulwama attack in 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025