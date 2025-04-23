Singapore's Election Arena: PAP Aims for Another Term

In a strategic move, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on Singaporeans to continue their support for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) as nominations close for the May 3 general elections. Leading the PAP team in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Wong aims to maintain the party's long-standing governance of Singapore.

The PAP, which has been at the helm since Singapore's independence, secured an early victory in the general elections by winning the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC unopposed. This marks the first walkover in a Singaporean General Election since 2011, adding a notable achievement to the party's campaign trail.

As the election approaches, opposition leader Pritam Singh of the Workers' Party intensifies competition by contesting in Aljunied GRC. Meanwhile, 27,53,226 voters are set to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of 97 parliamentary seats across 33 constituencies in this pivotal electoral event.

