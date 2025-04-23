Left Menu

Singapore's Election Arena: PAP Aims for Another Term

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urges Singaporeans to support the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in the upcoming general election. Wong leads the PAP team in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC. The party has dominated since independence and recently won unopposed in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, marking a significant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:26 IST
Singapore's Election Arena: PAP Aims for Another Term
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a strategic move, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on Singaporeans to continue their support for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) as nominations close for the May 3 general elections. Leading the PAP team in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Wong aims to maintain the party's long-standing governance of Singapore.

The PAP, which has been at the helm since Singapore's independence, secured an early victory in the general elections by winning the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC unopposed. This marks the first walkover in a Singaporean General Election since 2011, adding a notable achievement to the party's campaign trail.

As the election approaches, opposition leader Pritam Singh of the Workers' Party intensifies competition by contesting in Aljunied GRC. Meanwhile, 27,53,226 voters are set to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of 97 parliamentary seats across 33 constituencies in this pivotal electoral event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025