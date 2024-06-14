Jannik Sinner to Shine at Paris Olympics in Singles and Doubles

Italian tennis prodigy Jannik Sinner is set to make his debut at the Paris Olympics, competing in both singles and doubles events, as confirmed by the Italian tennis federation on Friday.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old sensation, who recently claimed the top spot in the men's rankings following a stellar performance at the French Open, where he advanced to the semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Having secured his maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open and boasting a remarkable 33-3 record in 2024, Sinner will join forces with Lorenzo Musetti in the doubles category. Jasmine Paolini, runner-up at the women's French Open final, will also represent Italy in the Olympic tennis events starting July 27, following Wimbledon.

