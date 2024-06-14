Left Menu

Jannik Sinner to Shine at Paris Olympics in Singles and Doubles

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, who recently reached the top spot in the men's rankings, will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics. This marks his first Summer Games appearance. Teaming up with Lorenzo Musetti in doubles, Sinner aims to bring glory to Italy.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:36 IST
Jannik Sinner to Shine at Paris Olympics in Singles and Doubles
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian tennis prodigy Jannik Sinner is set to make his debut at the Paris Olympics, competing in both singles and doubles events, as confirmed by the Italian tennis federation on Friday.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old sensation, who recently claimed the top spot in the men's rankings following a stellar performance at the French Open, where he advanced to the semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Having secured his maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open and boasting a remarkable 33-3 record in 2024, Sinner will join forces with Lorenzo Musetti in the doubles category. Jasmine Paolini, runner-up at the women's French Open final, will also represent Italy in the Olympic tennis events starting July 27, following Wimbledon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024