Top Sports News: Extensions, Drafts, and Influencers at Olympics

Report: Clips, Celtics vying for Jeff Van Gundy's services

The Boston Celtics are reportedly considering moving Jeff Van Gundy from his senior consultant role to one courtside, but they may not be alone in a desire for Van Gundy's services. While the Celtics are exploring making Van Gundy an assistant coach, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in doing the same, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Reports: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs 5-year, $275M extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $275 million with $200 million guaranteed, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. The deal would give Lawrence $55 million per year, tying Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals for the highest average annual value among NFL quarterbacks.

Bronny James works out with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are weighing their moves in the upcoming NBA draft, in which they hold the No. 17 and 55 picks. They got more information toward that decision on Thursday, when they worked out Bronny James, the eldest son of superstar LeBron James, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Influencers head to Paris Olympics as NBCU looks to draw young sports fans

Social media influencers will descend on Paris next month to give their followers an exclusive look at the Summer Olympics, including the athletes, the competition and celebrations, NBCUniversal said on Friday. The Comcast-owned media company, which holds the rights to air the Olympics in the U.S., is seeking to draw more younger viewers to the premier global sporting event, but who are less likely to watch the games on traditional live television.

Hurricanes re-sign D Jalen Chatfield to 3-year deal

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield signed a three-year, $9 million extension with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. The deal comes after a season that saw the 6-foot-1 blueliner register a slew of career highs. Chatfield, 28, reached that milestone in goals (eight), assists (14), points (22) and ice time per game (15:11) in 72 regular-season games.

Panthers hold off Oilers for 3-0 edge in finals

The Stanley Cup will be on hand when the visiting Florida Panthers hit the ice to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Thanks to Florida's 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Thursday, the Panthers are one win from hoisting hockey's Holy Grail and claiming the first title in franchise history. Florida leads the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final 3-0 and has the opportunity to post the first finals sweep since 1998.

Reports: Dolphins, DE Calais Campbell agree to deal

Calais Campbell is returning to South Florida where his football career began. The 37-year-old defensive end agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Terms of the contract were not reported.

MLB roundup: Royals stun Yanks with late rally

Maikel Garcia's ninth-inning double boosted the host Kansas City Royals past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Thursday afternoon to avoid a four-game sweep. Trailing 3-2, the Royals rallied with three hits against closer Clay Holmes (1-2). With one out, Drew Waters reached on an infield hit. MJ Melendez followed with a groundout that forced Waters at second. Kyle Isbel then singled with two outs. Garcia drove Holmes' 2-0 pitch into the left field corner, scoring both runners for the Royals' fourth walk-off win.

Olympics-IOC proposes creation of Olympic Esports Games, says Bach

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will next month vote on the creation of new Olympic Esports Games that the Olympic body hopes will become the peak of achievement for gamers around the world, President Thomas Bach said on Friday. The IOC has been looking into Esports for several years and has formed a dedicated commission to look at opportunities. In 2021, it developed the Olympic virtual series, a pilot venture in Esports.

Olympics-AI to erase abusive posts to athletes at Paris Olympics-IOC

The International Olympic Committee will deploy AI in order to block any abuse on social media directed at 15,000 athletes and officials at the Paris Olympics next month, President Thomas Bach said on Friday. The Games are being staged amid ongoing wars in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion in 2022, and between Hamas and Israel in Gaza - events that have already led to cases of abuse on social media.

