Deepika Kumari-led Indian women's recurve archery team fail to secure quota for Paris 2024

The Deepika Kumari-led Indian women's recurve archery team crashed out of the Final World Quota Tournament in the second round and failed to secure a quota for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in Antalya. The Indian women's recurve archery team, consisting of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, conceded a defeat against Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko, Anastasia Pavlova, and Olha Chebotarenko in the Round of 16 match on Friday.

The Indian side dominated the first four sets and led by 3-1. However, in the next set, Ukraine came back into the game and won it 5-3. Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko, Anastasia Pavlova, and Olha Chebotarenko secured an Olympic quota for Paris 2024 after they reached the semi-finals of the women's team event.

However, the Indian women archers will get an opportunity to bag a quota for the individual round. Earlier in May, the Indian recurve archers ended their campaign at blank in the Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2, where Deepika Kumari, the only Indian archer in contention for a medal on the final day of the competition, suffered a defeat in her women's individual recurve archery bronze medal match, losing to Mexico's Alejandra Valencia by a 4-6 scoreline. (ANI)

