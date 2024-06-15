Kyna Khare: Journey of world's youngest female master scuba diver from Bengaluru highlights dedication, skill, and fearlessness

Kyna Khare, a 12-year-old from Bengaluru, has achieved an extraordinary feat by becoming the world's youngest female master scuba diver. Her journey, marked by incredible dedication, skill, and passion for the watersport, includes completing numerous diving courses and dives worldwide, ultimately mastering this demanding discipline. Her achievements include advanced open water certification, underwater photography, specialized Nitrox diving, perfect buoyancy control, rescue diver training, and various specialty courses, culminating in her recognition as a Master Diver. This prestigious title is awarded to young divers who demonstrate exceptional knowledge, proficiency, and dedication.

Kyna started scuba diving at the age of 10 and took her first-ever dive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thrilled by her experience, she decided to pursue courses in diving and eventually became a master diver. "I started scuba diving when I was 10 years old. My first time was in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It was a tandem dive. I found it fun and did an open water dive. After that, I finished my open water course in Bali, Indonesia, and also completed my advanced open water course in Thailand. Then, I officially became a master diver in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," she said while speaking to ANI.

Kyna is indeed a "water baby," as described by her mother, Anshuma, who considers water to be her "second home." "It involves so much excitement and fun. Water is my second home, and it is so much fun there. Underwater, it is absolutely amazing. It is very calm and relaxing. The fish also do not do anything to you unless you attack them," she said.

Kyna credits her parents, who also share a love for scuba diving, for their immense support in her journey. Regarding her most scary experience while scuba diving, she pointed out it was during a rescue diving course in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"I have so many stories and experiences underwater. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were scary because the weather was so challenging and bad. I had to do my rescue diving course there. The water was choppy, and there was a heavy storm and rain. I had to dive still inside the water and drag an unconscious diver to the boat 20 meters away," she said. Speaking about some big challenges while diving underwater, she said, "You just do not know what is about to happen. There could be terrible weather, which does not let you see anything. The person you dived with could get lost, and you have to look for them. Sometimes, fish try to attack you."

But the young Kyna is not afraid of such challenges, feeling that even a simple walk on the road could be dangerous. "One has to be careful," she added. Kyna is also fascinated by the fish, creatures, and ecosystems found underwater. "My personal favorites are sea turtles; they are amazing and large," she added.

Speaking about the places where she has performed some dives, Kyna said, "In India, I have done it in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It is fun. In other countries, I have done it in Bali, the Maldives, and Thailand. Every single place is unique." Kyna wants to study marine science to learn more about the ocean.

On her accomplishments at just 12 years of age, her mother, Anshuma, said that they are beyond their imagination. "Kyna has always been a water baby. She learned to swim at two years of age. We had to get her out of the pool. She used to swim in the apartment's swimming pool," she added.

Anshuma said that they (Kyna's parents) were initially hesitant to let their daughter venture into the world of scuba diving due to their own fears but decided to give it a shot after seeing her passion. "We did not know if it was possible. Through specialized instructors, she could do a first dive. She wanted to do more, get certified. We did not want to push her because we had our fears, but we decided to give it a shot because of her passion. It reinforced our belief that she should follow her passion," she said.

She said that both she and Kyna's father take care of all safety protocols, diet, and sleep schedules for their daughter. "She is too young and gets tired easily," she added. Anshuma also had a message for other parents, saying that parents should encourage their children to make the right choices about their careers and let them follow their passion. "In today's world, nothing is impossible. Just follow your dreams," she concluded. (ANI)

