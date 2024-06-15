Left Menu

England vs Serbia: A High-Stakes Clash in European Championship Group C

England, under Gareth Southgate, begins their European Championship campaign against Serbia with hopes of ending their long wait for a major trophy since 1966. Safety concerns have led to low-alcohol beer sales. Key players include Jude Bellingham for England and Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia.

England vs Serbia: A High-Stakes Clash in European Championship Group C
England is among the favorites to clinch the European Championship and end its prolonged wait for a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's squad kicks off their campaign against Serbia in Group C this Sunday.

However, concerns about potential fan violence have led to the game being labeled "high risk" by police, with beer sales at the stadium limited to low-alcohol options. Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Intriguingly, Jude Bellingham, fresh off a dream season at Real Madrid, is anticipated to be a vital player for England. On the other side, Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who enjoyed a spectacular season in Saudi Arabia, could pose a significant threat.

This tournament could also mark Southgate's swan song as his contract expires post-Euros. Having guided the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the final of the previous Euros, Southgate admits that failing to secure a trophy this time might spell the end of his tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

