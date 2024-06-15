Left Menu

Cricket-India's last group match against Canada abandoned due to wet outfield

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Saturday, after rain in the morning left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield. Central Broward Park is also scheduled to host the last Group A match on Sunday, with Pakistan facing bottom side Ireland.

India's T20 World Cup group match against Canada in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Saturday, after rain in the morning left the Central Broward Park stadium with wet patches in the outfield. With the match abandoned, India progressed to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished their campaign with three points.

Pakistan's match against the United States at the same venue was also called off on Friday due to a wet outfield after unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulting in Pakistan being eliminated and the U.S. qualifying for the Super Eight stage. Central Broward Park is also scheduled to host the last Group A match on Sunday, with Pakistan facing bottom side Ireland.

