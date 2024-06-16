Left Menu

Rugby-Glasgow stun Munster to reach URC final

Glasgow fought bravely and led 7-3 at halftime despite two yellow cards, and were able to apply enough pressure on favourites Munster to force errors who had topped the URC table this season. Centre Antoine Frisch scored the only try for the home side, who had been gunning for a second successive final after they beat the Stormers in Cape Town last year to lift the trophy.

Wingers Kyle Steyn and Sebastian Cancelliere scored tries as Glasgow Warriors stunned defending champions Munster with a 17-10 victory in their United Rugby Championship semi-final in Limerick on Saturday. Glasgow will travel to Pretoria for the June 22 decider against hosts the Bulls, the third year in a row the competition's final will be played in South Africa.

The Bulls beat Ireland's Leinster 25-20 at Loftus Versfeld earlier on Saturday. Glasgow fought bravely and led 7-3 at halftime despite two yellow cards, and were able to apply enough pressure on favourites Munster to force errors who had topped the URC table this season.

Centre Antoine Frisch scored the only try for the home side, who had been gunning for a second successive final after they beat the Stormers in Cape Town last year to lift the trophy. Glasgow were down to 14 men following a yellow card for lock Richie Gray when they claimed the game's first try, before Steyn fed off a dropped Munster pass and raced clear to score against the run of play.

Flanker Matt Fagerson was the second Glasgow player to receive a yellow card in the first period, but again the visitors scored a try as Cancelliere showed electric pace to open up an 11-point lead. Frisch crossed in the corner to close the gap but Glasgow held firm and when Munster centre Alex Nankivell was red-carded for a dangerous clear-out at the ruck, the visitors extended their lead to seven points with five minutes remaining.

