Merck KGaA Expands Investment in China's Healthcare Sector

German healthcare firm Merck KGaA is boosting investments in China, aiming for strategic collaborations with local companies. In 2023, Merck injected millions into facilities in Jiangsu and Wuxi. The company also partnered with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals to advance a new drug candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:43 IST
German healthcare titan Merck KGaA is intensifying its investment efforts in China. The plan, reported by China's state-run Xinhua, underscores Merck's commitment to expanding its footprint via strategic partnerships with local enterprises.

In an interview, Merck's CEO, Belén Garijo, emphasized the potential for cooperation with Chinese firms. In 2023 alone, Merck invested approximately 70 million euros in a reagent manufacturing facility in Jiangsu province. This comes on the heels of a 100 million euro investment in a production center in Wuxi the previous year.

Additionally, in October 2023, Merck entered into a collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize the drug candidate HRS-1167. The push for Sino-German cooperation was further highlighted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Beijing in February, advocating for partnership and dialogue. (Conversion rate: $1 = 0.8625 euros)

