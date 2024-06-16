Left Menu

Following their victory against Scotland, Australia now stands tied with India and England to register the most successive wins in T20 World Cup history.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:58 IST
Australia tie with England, India for most successive wins in T20 World Cup
Australian Team (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Lucia

Following their victory against Scotland, Australia now stands tied with India and England to register the most successive wins in T20 World Cup history. Australia secured a five-wicket win while chasing 181 runs against a spirited Scottish outfit at Saint Lucia on Sunday. This is their seventh successive win in T20 WC since the 2022 edition at home.

In the 2022 edition, Australia started with a loss to New Zealand. But went on to win their next games against Sri Lanka, Ireland and Afghanistan. In the 2024 edition, Australia has notched up wins against Oman, England, Namibia and now Scotland. They have levelled with England, who secured seven successive wins between the 2010 and 2012 editions of the tournament and India, who also notched seven successive wins from the 2012 T20 WC to the 2014 edition of the competition.

Coming to the match, Australia put Scotland to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Michael Jones early, George Munsey (35 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Brandon McMullen (60 in 34 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put a quickfire 89-run partnership to put Scotland back in the game. A fine knock from skipper Richie Berrington (42* in 30 balls, with four and two sixes) took Scotland to 180/5 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 181 runs, Australia lost some early wickets and were 60/3 at one point. But, after this, a solid 80-run partnership between Travis Head (68 in 49 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (59 in 29 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) took Australia to the brink of a victory. Tim David (24* in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) applied some fine finishing to get the win with two balls left. Mark Watt (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

Stoinis took home the 'Player of the Match' award. Australia concluded its group stage at the top of Group B winning all four games. It has already advanced to the Super 8 stage. (ANI)

