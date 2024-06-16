Left Menu

Euro 2024 Kickoff: France vs Austria Clash in Dusseldorf

France starts its Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Austria in Group D. Both teams have had strong performances recently. Key players like Mbappé and Kanté highlight France's squad, while Austria's Baumgartner is in excellent form. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter.

PTI | Duesseldorf | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:27 IST
Euro 2024 Kickoff: France vs Austria Clash in Dusseldorf
AI Generated Representative Image

In a much-anticipated Euro 2024 matchup, France will face Austria in Dusseldorf on Monday. The game marks the start of their campaign in Group D. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm local time (1900 GMT).

France, a World Cup runner-up, enters the tournament with high expectations, boasting an impressive record of eight wins in 2023. However, their recent performances against Germany have shown vulnerabilities.

Austria, revitalized under Coach Ralf Rangnick, comes into the Euro 2024 on a seven-game unbeaten streak. With key players like Mbappé and Baumgartner performing at their peak, the stage is set for an exciting contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024