Euro 2024 Kickoff: France vs Austria Clash in Dusseldorf
France starts its Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Austria in Group D. Both teams have had strong performances recently. Key players like Mbappé and Kanté highlight France's squad, while Austria's Baumgartner is in excellent form. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter.
In a much-anticipated Euro 2024 matchup, France will face Austria in Dusseldorf on Monday. The game marks the start of their campaign in Group D. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm local time (1900 GMT).
France, a World Cup runner-up, enters the tournament with high expectations, boasting an impressive record of eight wins in 2023. However, their recent performances against Germany have shown vulnerabilities.
Austria, revitalized under Coach Ralf Rangnick, comes into the Euro 2024 on a seven-game unbeaten streak. With key players like Mbappé and Baumgartner performing at their peak, the stage is set for an exciting contest.
