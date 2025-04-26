A Pope Remembered: The Legacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, known for his exceptional leadership, has left a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals globally. Goa's deputy Speaker, Joshua De Souza, part of the Indian delegation led by President Droupadi Murmu, attended the funeral to represent the Catholic community in India.

The solemn event, attended by international dignitaries, highlighted the widespread admiration and respect for Pope Francis. De Souza conveyed his gratitude for being chosen to represent Goa and India at this momentous occasion, emphasizing that Pope Francis was a leader with a unique approach to serving his community.

The arrangements for the funeral were praised as excellent, reflecting the high regard in which the late pope was held. The Indian delegation, including Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and George Kurian, is set to depart for India in the evening, carrying with them memories of this significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)