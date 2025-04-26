Maharashtra's Financial Priorities: Balancing Salaries, Schemes, and Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar detailed the state's financial priorities, disclosing that Rs 3.5 lakh crore from the Rs 7 lakh crore budget is used for salaries, pensions, and loans. Rs 65,000 crore is allocated to the Ladki Bahin Yojana and an electricity waiver scheme for farmers.

Addressing the Nationalist Congress Party meeting in Parbhani, Pawar stressed the importance of distinct roles between political leaders and contractors in government works. He mentioned that Rs 17,000 to 20,000 crore is provided to the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited under the farmers' electricity waiver.

Pawar encouraged party workers to include a diverse range of communities in the NCP, emphasizing communal harmony in light of recent national security challenges, such as the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)