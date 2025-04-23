Ola Group Dominates Patent Landscape Among Indian Unicorns
Ola Group holds over 50% of all patents filed by India's 117 unicorns, according to the Indian Patent Advanced Search System. With 650 applications and 180 patents granted, Ola Electric leads the way in filing, emphasizing their commitment to innovation. The group's IP portfolio showcases its tech-driven business model globally.
Ola Group, a major player in ride-hailing, electric vehicles, and AI, has emerged as a patent powerhouse among India's unicorns, holding over 50% of the patents filed by these companies.
According to Indian Patent Advanced Search data, India's unicorns hold a total of 229 patents, with Ola Group accounting for the lion's share. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal expressed excitement on X, noting their half ownership while aiming to accelerate further in coming years.
Ola Electric, leading patent filings for the group, is India's top filer in the EV sector, with innovations in battery tech, AI, and safety systems. Having invested Rs 507 crore in R&D in FY23, the company plans to increase its innovation budget significantly in the coming years.
