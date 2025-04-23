Left Menu

Ola Group Dominates Patent Landscape Among Indian Unicorns

Ola Group holds over 50% of all patents filed by India's 117 unicorns, according to the Indian Patent Advanced Search System. With 650 applications and 180 patents granted, Ola Electric leads the way in filing, emphasizing their commitment to innovation. The group's IP portfolio showcases its tech-driven business model globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:24 IST
Ola Group Dominates Patent Landscape Among Indian Unicorns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Group, a major player in ride-hailing, electric vehicles, and AI, has emerged as a patent powerhouse among India's unicorns, holding over 50% of the patents filed by these companies.

According to Indian Patent Advanced Search data, India's unicorns hold a total of 229 patents, with Ola Group accounting for the lion's share. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal expressed excitement on X, noting their half ownership while aiming to accelerate further in coming years.

Ola Electric, leading patent filings for the group, is India's top filer in the EV sector, with innovations in battery tech, AI, and safety systems. Having invested Rs 507 crore in R&D in FY23, the company plans to increase its innovation budget significantly in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025