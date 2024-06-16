Left Menu

India Triumphs in Women's ODI Against South Africa: Smriti Mandhana Shines

In the first Women's ODI between India and South Africa, India posted a total of 265/8. Smriti Mandhana led the scorecard with a stellar 117. Ayabonga Khaka was South Africa’s standout bowler, claiming three wickets.

In a thrilling opening to the Women's ODI series between India and South Africa, India posted an impressive total of 265 for 8 wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Key player Smriti Mandhana showcased a spectacular performance scoring 117 runs, anchoring the Indian innings.

Meanwhile, from South Africa's side, Ayabonga Khaka demonstrated exceptional skill, taking three key wickets and maintaining her team's fighting spirit on the field.

