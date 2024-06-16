India's Proud Stand: Women's Team Secures Fifth, Men Settle for Sixth in Asian Squash Championships

India's journey at the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, concluded with the women's team securing a commendable fifth place.

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu led their team to victory against Iran, clinching a 2-0 win.

However, the men's team faced a tougher challenge and finished sixth after narrowly losing to South Korea, where Velavan Senthilkumar managed a victory, but Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal fell short.

