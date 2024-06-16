Left Menu

India's Proud Stand: Women's Team Secures Fifth, Men Settle for Sixth in Asian Squash Championships

India's women's team finished fifth, while the men's team secured the sixth position in the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China. The women triumphed over Iran with strong performances from Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu. Meanwhile, the men's team lost to South Korea despite Velavan Senthilkumar's win.

India's journey at the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, concluded with the women's team securing a commendable fifth place.

Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu led their team to victory against Iran, clinching a 2-0 win.

However, the men's team faced a tougher challenge and finished sixth after narrowly losing to South Korea, where Velavan Senthilkumar managed a victory, but Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal fell short.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

