Dramatic Standoff in Hamburg: Man Armed with Axe and Molotov Cocktail Shot by Police

In a tense standoff in Hamburg, German police shot and wounded a man who brandished an axe and Molotov cocktail, hours before a European Championship soccer match.

Police officers opened fire after the man ignored warnings to disarm, striking him in the leg, according to spokesman Thilo Marxsen. The assailant was subsequently hospitalized; no other injuries were reported.

The incident unfolded in the St. Pauli area, bustling with fans ahead of Sunday's Group D match between the Netherlands and Poland. Though unrelated to the game, the incident underscores heightened security concerns during the tournament, amid potential fan violence and extremist threats.

