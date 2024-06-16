Left Menu

Dramatic Standoff in Hamburg: Man Armed with Axe and Molotov Cocktail Shot by Police

German police shot and wounded a man who threatened them with an axe and Molotov cocktail in Hamburg, hours before a European Championship soccer match. The man, who was in the St. Pauli area, was hospitalized after being hit in the leg by police. Authorities are on high alert for the tournament due to fears of violence and extremist attacks.

16-06-2024
In a tense standoff in Hamburg, German police shot and wounded a man who brandished an axe and Molotov cocktail, hours before a European Championship soccer match.

Police officers opened fire after the man ignored warnings to disarm, striking him in the leg, according to spokesman Thilo Marxsen. The assailant was subsequently hospitalized; no other injuries were reported.

The incident unfolded in the St. Pauli area, bustling with fans ahead of Sunday's Group D match between the Netherlands and Poland. Though unrelated to the game, the incident underscores heightened security concerns during the tournament, amid potential fan violence and extremist threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

