Left Menu

Pakistan's Dominance Shines in Group A T20 World Cup Clash with Ireland

In a formidable display, Pakistan outplayed Ireland in the Group A T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Ireland struggled against Pakistan's bowlers, posting a modest total of 106 for 9 in 20 overs. Key performances came from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim, who took crucial wickets.

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:05 IST
Pakistan's Dominance Shines in Group A T20 World Cup Clash with Ireland
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In a commanding show of skill, Pakistan asserted their dominance over Ireland during the Group A T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Ireland's batting lineup, unable to withstand Pakistan's aggressive bowling attack, faltered significantly.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was instrumental, dismissing top-order batsmen like Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector, contributing to his impressive figures of 3 wickets for 22 runs.

Imad Wasim further tightened Pakistan's grip on the match, taking 3 vital wickets for just 8 runs. Despite Gareth Delany's resilient 31, Ireland managed a total of only 106 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024