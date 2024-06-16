Pakistan's Dominance Shines in Group A T20 World Cup Clash with Ireland
In a formidable display, Pakistan outplayed Ireland in the Group A T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Ireland struggled against Pakistan's bowlers, posting a modest total of 106 for 9 in 20 overs. Key performances came from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim, who took crucial wickets.
- Country:
- United States
In a commanding show of skill, Pakistan asserted their dominance over Ireland during the Group A T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Ireland's batting lineup, unable to withstand Pakistan's aggressive bowling attack, faltered significantly.
Shaheen Shah Afridi was instrumental, dismissing top-order batsmen like Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector, contributing to his impressive figures of 3 wickets for 22 runs.
Imad Wasim further tightened Pakistan's grip on the match, taking 3 vital wickets for just 8 runs. Despite Gareth Delany's resilient 31, Ireland managed a total of only 106 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)