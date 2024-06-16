Pakistan's Dominance Shines in Group A T20 World Cup Clash with Ireland

In a commanding show of skill, Pakistan asserted their dominance over Ireland during the Group A T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Ireland's batting lineup, unable to withstand Pakistan's aggressive bowling attack, faltered significantly.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was instrumental, dismissing top-order batsmen like Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector, contributing to his impressive figures of 3 wickets for 22 runs.

Imad Wasim further tightened Pakistan's grip on the match, taking 3 vital wickets for just 8 runs. Despite Gareth Delany's resilient 31, Ireland managed a total of only 106 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

