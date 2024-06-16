Left Menu

Pakistan Triumphs Over Ireland in T20 World Cup Consolation Clash

Former champions Pakistan secured a consolation victory against Ireland by three wickets in their T20 World Cup match. Despite both teams being eliminated from the tournament, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir showcased stellar bowling performances, while Babar Azam steered the chase to clinch the win.

Former champions Pakistan pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory against Ireland in an inconsequential T20 World Cup match, held on Sunday. The match, although not altering the tournament's fate, saw Pakistan displaying commendable resilience. Both Pakistan and Ireland had already been eliminated, leaving India and the USA to progress from Group A into the Super Eight.

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir delivered exceptional performances with the new ball, efficiently containing Ireland to a modest total of 106 for nine. Shaheen Afridi highlighted his prowess with figures of 3/22, while Amir chipped in effectively with 2/11. The stellar bowling was further bolstered by Imad Wasim's 3/8 and Haris Rauf's 1/17, enhancing their team's grip on a challenging pitch. Gareth Delany (31 off 19) and Mark Adair's (15 off 19) partnership provided some resistance for Ireland, snatching a vital 32-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Pakistan's chase, though fraught with difficulty, saw them stumbling to 57 for 5 in 9.3 overs. However, skipper Babar Azam (32 not out) and Abbas Afridi (17) composed a recovery, steering their team to a much-needed win. Barry McCarthy's commendable bowling figures of 3/15 for Ireland were ultimately in vain. Brief Scores: Ireland: 106 for 9 in 20 overs (Gareth Delany 31, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/22, Imad Wasim 3/8, Mohammad Amir 2/11). Pakistan: 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs (Babar Azam 32 not out; Barry McCarthy 3/15).

