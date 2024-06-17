Left Menu

T20 WC: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards wins toss, elects to bowl in must-win match against Sri Lanka

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first in a must-win match against Sri Lanka in their Group D match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 06:52 IST
T20 WC: Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards wins toss, elects to bowl in must-win match against Sri Lanka
Team Netherlands (Photo: ICC/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • St Lucia

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first in a must-win match against Sri Lanka in their Group D match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday (local time). If Bangladesh defeats Nepal, the Netherlands could be eliminated from the 2024 T20 World Cup before their match against Sri Lanka ends. However, the Dutch must defeat Sri Lanka by a large margin to keep their prospects of qualifying for the Super 8 round alive.

The encounter also provides Sri Lanka with the opportunity to win for the first time in a campaign that has been extremely disappointing for the 2014 champions. Speaking at the time of the toss, Edwards said, "We will bowl first. The wicket looked good, hopefully, we can restrict them to a total we can chase. We'll have to think about it in the second innings, but firstly it's important to win first. We have played a lot of good cricket, just off for a few moments, need to play the perfect game. Same team."

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said, "We would have bowled first. We are playing the same team that we'd have played against Bangladesh. We haven't done our job well in the first three games, we want to finish on a high." Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren and Vivian Kingma.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024