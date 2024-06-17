Olympic Dreams Realized: Walsh, Foster, and Fink Secure Their Spots

Gretchen Walsh followed up a world record in the 100-meter butterfly with something even more significant: her first trip to the Olympics.

Walsh didn't match her semifinal pace but finished in 55.31 seconds, securing an Olympic berth at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Sunday.

"I was definitely nervous," Walsh said, reflecting on the high stakes of the competition. "After breaking the world record, I wondered if I'd need to repeat that to make the team. What if I finished third?" Those worries dissolved as she secured her spot for Paris.

Carson Foster also celebrated a breakthrough moment by winning the men's 400 individual medley, overcoming the heartbreak of missing out on the 2021 Olympics.

Thirty-year-old Nic Fink added his own special twist to Father's Day, winning the 100 breaststroke while anticipating the birth of his first child. Looking to the stands, he made a rocking motion toward his wife Melanie Margolis Fink, herself a 2016 Rio Games swimming gold medalist. Their first child, a boy, is due in mid-September.

"It's surreal," Fink said. "I feel like I haven't earned it yet. Next Father's Day will feel real after late nights and diapers."

Walsh faced intense competition, including three Tokyo medalists, but managed to finish with the second-fastest time in history. Torri Huske secured the second Olympic spot with a time of 55.52, making her the third-fastest woman in swimming history.

"I couldn't ask for a better start to the meet," Walsh said.

Regan Smith, fourth-fastest ever, finished third with a 55.62, missing the Paris team but remaining hopeful for future opportunities.

Foster's victory came after leading the entire race to finish in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds, with his former rival Chase Kalisz hugging him in a congratulatory gesture. Foster's journey was marked by overcoming past disappointments and newfound confidence.

Nic Fink, who juggles swimming with a demanding job, claimed his second Olympic berth by winning the 100 breaststroke in 59.08 seconds, holding off Charlie Swanson, who took the second spot for Paris.

Fink reflected on his achievement: "That's a win for me, but it's really a win for everyone in my life." His life will soon expand with the addition of a newborn.

