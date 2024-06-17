Left Menu

Transport Chaos Mars England-Serbia Euro Clash

Soccer fans encountered severe transportation problems during the European Championship game between England and Serbia. Long queues, crowded trams, and late-night delays led to widespread frustration. Fans criticized UEFA for poor transport arrangements. Local authorities defended their efforts, but a review has been urged to prevent such issues in future events.

Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 17-06-2024
Soccer enthusiasts faced significant transportation hurdles during the European Championship game in Gelsenkirchen between England and Serbia. Long queues, packed trams, and late-night delays compounded fans' frustrations after England's 1-0 victory.

Many supporters opted to walk the 6-kilometer route from the city center to Arena AufSchalke, while others remained stranded at the train station for hours. An England supporter group lashed out at UEFA for the disorganized transport arrangements, describing the scenario as 'quite simply ridiculous'.

Local officials defended their transport strategy during a news conference, citing that the railway and extra bus services were operational. However, the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) has called for an urgent review to prevent recurring issues in upcoming tournaments.

