Switzerland Resurfaces Training Ground with New Turf Amid Euro Chaos

Amid a challenging start to their European Championship campaign, Switzerland is set to receive twenty truckloads of new turf to resurface their sub-standard training field, public authorities in Stuttgart confirmed on Monday.

Following a formal complaint filed by the Swiss team to UEFA a week ago, the squad temporarily relocated their practice sessions to the complex of Bundesliga club Stuttgart. On Monday, workers began removing the previously laid field, which had been installed only a month prior for the team's use.

According to a statement by Stuttgart authorities, the new turf will be in place by Wednesday. Despite these logistical setbacks, Switzerland showcased their resilience by beating Hungary 3-1 in their initial match. They are set to play Scotland next on Wednesday and will return to their designated training ground thereafter.

