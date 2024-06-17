Left Menu

Switzerland Resurfaces Training Ground with New Turf Amid Euro Chaos

Twenty truckloads of turf are being delivered to the Switzerland training camp at the European Championship to fix a sub-standard field. The Swiss team had filed a complaint with UEFA and briefly moved to a different facility. The new turf will be laid this week.

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:15 IST
Switzerland Resurfaces Training Ground with New Turf Amid Euro Chaos
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Amid a challenging start to their European Championship campaign, Switzerland is set to receive twenty truckloads of new turf to resurface their sub-standard training field, public authorities in Stuttgart confirmed on Monday.

Following a formal complaint filed by the Swiss team to UEFA a week ago, the squad temporarily relocated their practice sessions to the complex of Bundesliga club Stuttgart. On Monday, workers began removing the previously laid field, which had been installed only a month prior for the team's use.

According to a statement by Stuttgart authorities, the new turf will be in place by Wednesday. Despite these logistical setbacks, Switzerland showcased their resilience by beating Hungary 3-1 in their initial match. They are set to play Scotland next on Wednesday and will return to their designated training ground thereafter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024