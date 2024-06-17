Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Withdraws from Paris Olympics to Focus on Hard-Court Season

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka announced she will not participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. The Belarusian world No. 3 prefers to rest and prepare for the upcoming hard-court season, citing health concerns and the demanding schedule.

Updated: 17-06-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:52 IST
In a surprising move, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the Olympic Games in Paris. The world No. 3, hailing from Belarus, cited the need for rest and preparation for the forthcoming hard-court season as the reasons behind her decision.

"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts," Sabalenka stated during a press conference in Berlin. She emphasized the importance of being in top shape for the hard-court competitions, deeming it safer for her body.

The demanding schedule requires players to shift from clay courts at Roland Garros to hard courts in North America post-Wimbledon, a transition Sabalenka chose to avoid. Currently, Sabalenka is in Berlin for a warmup event ahead of Wimbledon, marking her first appearance since a quarterfinal loss at the French Open due to a stomach issue.

