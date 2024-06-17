Left Menu

YouTuber's Mascot Prank Exposes UEFA Euro Security Lapse

German YouTuber Marvin Wildhage infiltrated the Euro Championship opening ceremony dressed as a mascot, highlighting security flaws. He entered Munich's stadium with fake credentials, danced briefly, and was later detained. Wildhage's previous pranks have exposed other security gaps in the tournament.

PTI | Germany | Updated: 17-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 23:26 IST
YouTuber's Mascot Prank Exposes UEFA Euro Security Lapse

In a bold stunt that has raised serious questions about event security, German YouTuber Marvin Wildhage infiltrated the opening ceremony of the European Championship disguised as a mascot. The incident has cast a spotlight on the security measures at UEFA Euro 2024.

Wildhage released a video showing his entry into Munich stadium last Friday dressed in a counterfeit costume, dancing at the corner of the field before being escorted away by UEFA personnel. He used a fake tournament credential he crafted from images found on social media and an imitation parking pass to gain access.

UEFA confirmed the security breach in a statement and announced that three individuals have been barred from attending future matches. Wildhage disclosed that he spent 3,200 euros ($3,400) on his costume and that it was not the first time he has highlighted security vulnerabilities related to the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024