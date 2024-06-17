YouTuber's Mascot Prank Exposes UEFA Euro Security Lapse

In a bold stunt that has raised serious questions about event security, German YouTuber Marvin Wildhage infiltrated the opening ceremony of the European Championship disguised as a mascot. The incident has cast a spotlight on the security measures at UEFA Euro 2024.

Wildhage released a video showing his entry into Munich stadium last Friday dressed in a counterfeit costume, dancing at the corner of the field before being escorted away by UEFA personnel. He used a fake tournament credential he crafted from images found on social media and an imitation parking pass to gain access.

UEFA confirmed the security breach in a statement and announced that three individuals have been barred from attending future matches. Wildhage disclosed that he spent 3,200 euros ($3,400) on his costume and that it was not the first time he has highlighted security vulnerabilities related to the tournament.

