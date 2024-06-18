Marketa Vondrousova Triumphs in Berlin Ladies Open Start

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova began her grass-court season with a convincing win over qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the opening round of the Berlin Ladies Open.

Vondrousova, who was seeded fifth, showcased her skill by breaking Masarova three times and securing the match with a forehand winner. The Czech star had previously defeated the Spaniard at the French Open as well.

In the next round, Vondrousova is set to face Anna Kalinskaya. Last year, she made history by becoming the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, overcoming runner-up Ons Jabeur in the final.

