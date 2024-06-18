Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana Shines in ICC Women's ODI Rankings Leap

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana jumps to the third spot in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings. Her maiden century at home leads to India's 143-run win over South Africa. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar also make significant gains. England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone hold top spots.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:15 IST
India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has surged two places to secure the third position in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings announced on Tuesday.

The left-handed opener achieved this milestone by scoring a match-winning 117, marking her maiden century on home soil, which propelled India to a dominant 143-run victory over South Africa in a recent three-match series.

Her 715 points place her behind Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who now ranks second after losing her number one position to England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt, following her remarkable 124 not out against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed to 20th, while Pooja Vastrakar rose to 38th in the ODI charts, with the latter also making significant strides in the all-rounder rankings. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp continues to hold the top spot among ODI all-rounders, with England's Sophie Ecclestone leading the ODI bowling rankings.

