Left Menu

Injury Shock: Mbappé to Wear Protective Mask at Euro Championship

Kylian Mbappé sustained a broken nose during France's European Championship opener and will need to wear a protective face mask for potential future matches. The French Football Federation confirmed he won't require surgery but his return depends on his recovery. His injury poses concerns for both France and his new club, Real Madrid.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:21 IST
Injury Shock: Mbappé to Wear Protective Mask at Euro Championship
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Germany

Kylian Mbappé, France's top scorer and new Real Madrid signee, has suffered a broken nose in the European Championship opener against Austria. He will need a protective face mask should he return to the pitch, forgoing surgery.

The French Football Federation announced that he will undergo treatment without immediate surgery, raising questions about his availability. The incident occurred during a header attempt that resulted in a bloody collision, prompting serious medical intervention.

With France aiming for a record-equalling third Euros and Real Madrid gearing up for a pivotal season, all eyes are on Mbappé's swift recovery. The player, who recently moved from Paris Saint-Germain, remains optimistic, even asking fans for mask-design suggestions online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024