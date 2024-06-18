Injury Shock: Mbappé to Wear Protective Mask at Euro Championship
Kylian Mbappé sustained a broken nose during France's European Championship opener and will need to wear a protective face mask for potential future matches. The French Football Federation confirmed he won't require surgery but his return depends on his recovery. His injury poses concerns for both France and his new club, Real Madrid.
Kylian Mbappé, France's top scorer and new Real Madrid signee, has suffered a broken nose in the European Championship opener against Austria. He will need a protective face mask should he return to the pitch, forgoing surgery.
The French Football Federation announced that he will undergo treatment without immediate surgery, raising questions about his availability. The incident occurred during a header attempt that resulted in a bloody collision, prompting serious medical intervention.
With France aiming for a record-equalling third Euros and Real Madrid gearing up for a pivotal season, all eyes are on Mbappé's swift recovery. The player, who recently moved from Paris Saint-Germain, remains optimistic, even asking fans for mask-design suggestions online.
