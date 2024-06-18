Endrick: Brazil's New Teenage Soccer Sensation

At just 17-years-old, Endrick has captured the hearts of Brazilian soccer fans by emulating Pelé's feat of scoring three goals for the national team. Endrick, just days older than Pelé when he first achieved the record, has showcased his talent in recent friendlies against England, Spain, and Mexico.

Brazil's coach, Dorival Júnior, hinted at Endrick's inclusion in the upcoming Copa America, in the revered No. 9 shirt once worn by Ronaldo. Endrick's early performances for Brazil, including his decisive goals, have sparked high hopes for his future, including possibly leading the national team for the 2026 World Cup.

Endrick's maturity belies his age. Despite the flood of comparisons, including those with Romário, the young striker remains grounded. As he transitions to Real Madrid from Palmeiras, Endrick's next challenge will be to maintain his calm under mounting pressure and to continue his growth with the Brazilian team.

