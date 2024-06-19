Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Set for Historic Fifth Olympics After Successful Knee Surgery

The Serbian Olympic Committee has confirmed that Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming Paris Games. Following successful knee surgery, Djokovic aims to return to competition soon. The 37-year-old tennis legend, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles and a bronze Olympic medal, eyes his fifth Olympic appearance.

Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming Paris Games, the Serbian Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Following knee surgery after withdrawing from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals, Djokovic expressed hopes to return to competition "as soon as possible." The Serbian committee confirmed Djokovic's participation in Paris, marking his fifth Olympic appearance.

The 37-year-old Djokovic stated that surgery on his right knee "went well." The tennis events for the Paris Olympics will commence on July 27 at Roland Garros, the home of the French Open.

There is still uncertainty regarding Djokovic's readiness for Wimbledon, where he has claimed seven of his 24 Grand Slam titles. The grass-court classic begins on July 1.

Djokovic's best Olympic achievement is a bronze medal, which he won at the Beijing Games in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

