Sports Legends and Rising Stars: From Willie Mays to Caitlin Clark

Sky-Fever matchup draws WNBA's highest ratings in 23 years

The Indiana Fever's 91-83 victory over the visiting Chicago Sky on Sunday was the WNBA's most-watched game in 23 years, CBS announced on Tuesday. The game featured 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark of the Fever and No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese of the Sky. The contest averaged 2.25 million viewers, a 225 percent increase over a comparable game window last season between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.

Panthers F Ryan Lomberg to play in Game 5 vs. Oilers

Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg will draw into the lineup on Tuesday for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Oilers staved off elimination with an 8-1 rout of Florida in Game 4 on Saturday in Edmonton.

Mays' death sparks tributes from baseball world and beyond

Tributes poured in for Willie Mays following news that the Major League Baseball great died on Tuesday at the age of 93, with the Hall of Famer being remembered as a "legend and pioneer" of the game. Mays was an electrifying centrefielder during a 23-year playing career during which he established himself as one of the greatest all-around players of all time.

Yankees call up 1B prospect Ben Rice as 3 players go on IL

The Yankees called up first base prospect Ben Rice to replace Anthony Rizzo, one of three players New York added to the injured list on Tuesday. Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Yankees' system by MLB Pipeline, Rice was a 12th-round draft pick in 2021 and could make his major league debut Tuesday night against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Baseball legend Willie Mays, all-around great of America's pastime, dead at 93

Willie Mays, the Hall of Fame centerfielder whose all-around skills made him one of greatest baseball players of all time, died on Tuesday at the age of 93, Major League Baseball announced. Mays, who brought an explosive exuberance to the game in his peak years, died of heart failure, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Tennis-Djokovic confirmed for Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic will compete at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, the Olympic Committee of Serbia has announced. The 24-times Grand Slam winner will be attending his fifth Olympics since his first in 2008 when he won a bronze medal.

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes stars again in win over Reds

Rookie Paul Skenes was at it again for the Pittsburgh Pirates, tossing six strong innings in a 4-1 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series. Skenes (4-0) allowed one run on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Aroldis Chapman and Colin Holderman each pitched a scoreless inning before David Bednar retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his 15th save.

ATP roundup: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner rallies in Halle

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy needed three sets to overcome Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday in Halle, Germany. Sinner hit 15 aces to Griekspoor's 11 and saved all four break points he faced while going 3-for-4 on opportunities to break his opponent's serve.

Golf-Woods gets special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events

Tiger Woods will be given a special exemption into PGA Tour Signature Events starting next year, the U.S.-based circuit's Policy Board approved during a meeting on Tuesday. According to a memo obtained by Reuters, an additional Signature Events sponsor exemption will be created to recognize Woods in his own category having reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of more than 80 career wins.

Celtics celebrate, confident championship window is wide open

BOSTON -- With a Game 5 win on Monday night the Celtics sealed the NBA title, but Boston had actually been waiting for this moment for over a decade. Just over five years after the Celtics claimed their 17th championship, Boston went into a complete rebuild on June 28, 2013, trading franchise centerpieces Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a package that included role players and draft picks.

