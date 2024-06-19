Left Menu

Virat Kohli Seeks Redemption as India Faces Spirited Afghanistan in Super 8 Clash

Virat Kohli aims to bounce back from a lackluster run as India prepares to face Afghanistan in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. Team composition remains a hot topic, with debates on whether to include spinner Kuldeep Yadav at the expense of a pacer.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:03 IST
In a high-stakes Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup, India's Virat Kohli seeks to redeem himself after a disappointing run. The match against Afghanistan, set for Thursday, promises to test the title-favorites on the Caribbean pitches.

Ahead of the game, the Indian team combination remains a key talking point. Questions loom over whether the team will retain its group league stage line-up or introduce spinner Kuldeep Yadav, even if it means benching a fast bowler. Skipper Rohit Sharma has previously expressed his desire to include all four all-rounders—Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja—in the playing eleven, a strategy that has worked well in bowler-friendly conditions in New York.

All eyes will be on Kohli, who has yet to score in double digits this tournament. After intense practice sessions, fans hope to see him in top form against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, aims to recover from a recent defeat and prove their semifinal worthiness. The team will rely heavily on their bowling attack, particularly left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

