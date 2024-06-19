Left Menu

PCB Mulls Over Resting Senior Players for Bangladesh Test Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering resting senior players, including Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for the home Test series against Bangladesh. Final decisions will be taken by Test captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie, as the PCB also plans for future series and the ICC Champions Trophy.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Several senior members of Pakistan's failed T20 World Cup campaign, including captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, may be rested for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

Sources have disclosed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in ongoing communication with Test captain Shan Masood, currently in England leading Yorkshire, and new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie to finalize plans for the Bangladesh series.

Pakistan's early exit followed losses to USA and arch-rival India in Group A league matches of the T20 World Cup.

"One of the options on the table is to rest key senior players like Babar, Shaheen, and Rizwan, and give opportunities to uncapped or lesser-experienced players," a source revealed.

No definitive decision has been made, with Masood and Gillespie expected to make the final call on player selection amidst potential restructuring in the selection committee.

The PCB is also seeking input from Gillespie and white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten regarding plans for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. Pakistan's packed schedule includes hosting Bangladesh and England for five Tests, followed by a white-ball tour to Australia and then South Africa for both Test and white-ball series.

Pakistan will return home in January to host a tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand before the Champions Trophy. Post the ICC event, they will host West Indies for two Tests and white-ball matches leading into the Pakistan Super League.

"Finalizing a workload management system for the players is paramount, considering their commitments with Pakistan team and various franchise-based leagues," the source indicated.

The upcoming weeks promise significant developments as PCB awaits captain Babar Azam's decision on his future role in white-ball captaincy, while head coach Kirsten is also compiling an in-depth report on the team culture, player behavior, and possible improvements for ODI and T20 formats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

