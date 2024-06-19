Race Heats Up for North Zone Selector's Post: Manhas and Sharma in Lead

Attention turns to the North Zone selector's post as frontrunners Mithun Manhas and Krishan Mohan Sharma emerge following Salil Ankola's departure. Ankola, potentially shifting to the junior national selection committee, leaves the position open for fierce competition among several former cricketers.

Notably, Ajay Ratra, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, and Nikhil Chopra remain strong candidates, each bringing a wealth of experience to the table. This opening arose as Ankola, previously the senior selector, must vacate due to the BCCI's zoning rules.

The decision holds significant implications for the future of cricket in the region, with BCCI officials meticulously considering each candidate's merits. The cricket community eagerly awaits the final announcement, which promises to shape the sport's direction in the North Zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)