Left Menu

Race Heats Up for North Zone Selector's Post: Manhas and Sharma in Lead

The North Zone selector's post is currently in contention with frontrunners Mithun Manhas and Krishan Mohan Sharma, following Salil Ankola's expected move to the junior national selection committee. Several other candidates, including Ajay Ratra and Nikhil Chopra, are also under consideration for the key position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:40 IST
Race Heats Up for North Zone Selector's Post: Manhas and Sharma in Lead
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Attention turns to the North Zone selector's post as frontrunners Mithun Manhas and Krishan Mohan Sharma emerge following Salil Ankola's departure. Ankola, potentially shifting to the junior national selection committee, leaves the position open for fierce competition among several former cricketers.

Notably, Ajay Ratra, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, and Nikhil Chopra remain strong candidates, each bringing a wealth of experience to the table. This opening arose as Ankola, previously the senior selector, must vacate due to the BCCI's zoning rules.

The decision holds significant implications for the future of cricket in the region, with BCCI officials meticulously considering each candidate's merits. The cricket community eagerly awaits the final announcement, which promises to shape the sport's direction in the North Zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024