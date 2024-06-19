Left Menu

Struff Triumphs in Thrilling Grass-Court Debut Match Against Darderi

Jan-Lennard Struff overcame a challenging match against Luciano Darderi, who saved nine match points before succumbing in the first round of the Halle Open. Struff hit 21 aces and rallied to win after 2 hours and 31 minutes. He will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Jan-Lennard Struff triumphed over Luciano Darderi in a thrilling first-round match at the Halle Open, despite Darderi saving nine match points. Struff delivered an impressive 21 aces and came back to win 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (10) after 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Struff's victory was hard-fought, as he was initially a breakdown in the decider but managed to fend off a match point in the final tie-breaker, securing his win.

This was Darderi's first appearance on grass-court in ATP Tour, having made headlines earlier this year by winning the Cordoba title. Next, Struff will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in what promises to be another exciting match.

