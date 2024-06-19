Left Menu

Indian Women's Archery Team Eyes Hat-Trick at World Cup

The Indian compound women's team, featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, reached the World Cup Stage 3 final, aiming for their third consecutive gold medal. They defeated Turkey in the semi-finals and will face Estonia in the final. The men's team narrowly missed a bronze.

PTI | Antalya | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:55 IST
Indian Women's Archery Team Eyes Hat-Trick at World Cup
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Indian compound women's team, consisting of archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, advanced to the World Cup Stage 3 final on Wednesday. They are now focused on clinching their third consecutive gold medal in this prestigious event.

Ranked number one globally, the team had previously secured back-to-back golds at the Shanghai and Yecheon World Cups held in April and May. The trio dominated hosts Turkey in the semi-finals, winning 234-227, and will now compete against Estonia for the gold.

Meanwhile, in the men's division, Indian archers Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Fuge narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after being edged out by France's team with a score of 235-236. The compound finals are scheduled for Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024