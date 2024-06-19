Indian Women's Archery Team Eyes Hat-Trick at World Cup
The Indian compound women's team, featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, reached the World Cup Stage 3 final, aiming for their third consecutive gold medal. They defeated Turkey in the semi-finals and will face Estonia in the final. The men's team narrowly missed a bronze.
The Indian compound women's team, consisting of archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, advanced to the World Cup Stage 3 final on Wednesday. They are now focused on clinching their third consecutive gold medal in this prestigious event.
Ranked number one globally, the team had previously secured back-to-back golds at the Shanghai and Yecheon World Cups held in April and May. The trio dominated hosts Turkey in the semi-finals, winning 234-227, and will now compete against Estonia for the gold.
Meanwhile, in the men's division, Indian archers Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Fuge narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after being edged out by France's team with a score of 235-236. The compound finals are scheduled for Saturday.
