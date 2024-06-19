Deepa Malik Predicts Record Medal Haul for India at Paris Paralympics

Former Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik expects 25 to 30 medals from the country's contingent in this year's Paralympic Games in Paris.

Malik, a distinguished figure in Indian para sports, has an illustrious career that includes a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and numerous Asian and world championship titles.

During her tenure as PCI president from 2020 to March this year, Malik witnessed and contributed to the country's growing success in the Paralympic arena.

'In 2012 London, no women represented India and we only had one medal. In 2016 Rio, 19 athletes competed across five sports, winning four medals,' Malik highlighted.

'The Tokyo 2020 Games saw three female medalists and a 54-member team clinching 19 medals,' she noted.

'Up to March, my role was significant as PCI president, and I continue to monitor our para athletes' progress. I expect 25-30 medals in Paris,' she added.

'With 12 sports and an 80-plus athlete squad, the trajectory for India is promising. It's a bright era for para athletes,' she concluded.

