Erriyon Knighton Cleared to Compete After Drug Test Controversy

Olympic sprinter Erriyon Knighton will not face suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, which was likely due to contaminated meat. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the decision after an arbitrator's review, allowing him to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials. WADA may still appeal the decision.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 03:30 IST
Erriyon Knighton

Olympic sprinter Erriyon Knighton will not be suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said on Wednesday, after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat. The finding clears the 200 metres world silver medallist to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials that begin on Friday, but the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it could appeal.

"As it always does, WADA will review this case and reserves the right to take an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate," WADA's head of media relations James Fitzgerald said. Reuters was not immediately able to reach Knighton for comment.

One of the brightest young names in American track, the 20-year-old Knighton tested positive during an out-of-competition drug test in March, but the independent arbitrator found that the sprinter was not at fault and had not acted with negligence. Knighton was registered to run the 200 metres event at the trials in Eugene, Oregon. He has only competed in one other race this year, at an indoor meet in February.

The case comes amid testy relations between the U.S. and global anti-doping authorities, as a controversy over a doping case involving Chinese swimmers unfolds in the run-up to the Paris Games that begin next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

