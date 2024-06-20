Left Menu

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews to miss final ODI against Sri Lanka due to illness

In Matthews' absence, Shemaine Campbelle captained the West Indies team in the second game.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:18 IST
West Indies captain Hayley Matthews to miss final ODI against Sri Lanka due to illness
Hayley Matthews (Photo: Windies Cricket/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka due to an illness. Matthews also skipped the second Women's ODI in Hambantota, where West Indies were bowled out for 92 in 31 overs with Sri Lanka chasing down the target in 21.2 overs and winning by five wickets.

In Matthews' absence, Shemaine Campbelle captained the West Indies team in the second game and is expected to continue as captain for the third ODI in Hambantota on June 21. However, CWI is hoping that Matthews will recuperate in time for the three-match T20I series, which begins on June 24 at the same location.

"West Indies Captain, Hayley Matthews has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI Series against Sri Lanka due to illness. She will continue to be monitored by the CWI Medical Team and will hopefully recover in time for the T20I series. Everyone at CWI wishes her a speedy recovery," read a statement from CWI. Matthews has been the West Indies' lynchpin for the past year and a half. She is easily the top run-scorer for the West Indies in ODIs since the beginning of 2023, with 519 runs in nine games, an average of 74.14, including three hundreds. During this time, she has taken 11 wickets, tied with Afy Fletcher for the most.

The West Indies had already lost the three-match ODI series and is trailing by 0-2. They lost their first game by six wickets last Saturday before falling again on Tuesday. Matthews played the first ODI, scoring 38 off 53 balls and going for 33 runs off five overs without taking a wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024