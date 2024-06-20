Left Menu

UEFA Fines Albanian and Serbian Soccer Federations Over Nationalist Banners

UEFA fined the Albanian and Serbian soccer federations 10,000 euros each for displaying nationalist banners during Euro 2024 games. Both countries' fans were found guilty of transmitting provocative messages. Additional fines were imposed for fan misdemeanors such as lighting flares, throwing beer cups, and field invasions.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:26 IST
UEFA Fines Albanian and Serbian Soccer Federations Over Nationalist Banners
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

UEFA has levied fines of 10,000 euros each on the Albanian and Serbian soccer federations for the display of nationalist banners during European Championship games.

The disciplinary actions come as a response to fans transmitting provocative messages deemed unfit for a sports event. Fans of both nations exhibited controversial banners: Albanian fans showcased a map extending their country's borders, while Serbian supporters displayed a banner featuring Kosovo accompanied by a 'No Surrender' slogan.

The incidents occurred during matches against Italy and England, respectively. In addition to these fines, further penalties for fan misconduct, including lighting flares and field invasions, were announced. UEFA's decisions followed Albania's 2-2 draw with Croatia in Group B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024