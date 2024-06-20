UEFA Fines Albanian and Serbian Soccer Federations Over Nationalist Banners

UEFA has levied fines of 10,000 euros each on the Albanian and Serbian soccer federations for the display of nationalist banners during European Championship games.

The disciplinary actions come as a response to fans transmitting provocative messages deemed unfit for a sports event. Fans of both nations exhibited controversial banners: Albanian fans showcased a map extending their country's borders, while Serbian supporters displayed a banner featuring Kosovo accompanied by a 'No Surrender' slogan.

The incidents occurred during matches against Italy and England, respectively. In addition to these fines, further penalties for fan misconduct, including lighting flares and field invasions, were announced. UEFA's decisions followed Albania's 2-2 draw with Croatia in Group B.

