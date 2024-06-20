Kane Williamson Opts Out of NZ Central Contract for SA20 Thrill

Kane Williamson has revealed that his decision to decline the New Zealand central contract was influenced by his desire to participate in next year's SA20 league. While the league's schedule conflicts with New Zealand's Super Smash, Williamson remains steadfast in his commitment to represent his country in all formats outside the T20 league.

Upon returning from a disappointing T20 World Cup, Williamson expressed his excitement about SA20, even though it meant giving up a central contract. He clarified that his primary focus remains on playing for New Zealand, despite stepping down from white-ball captaincy.

The 33-year-old cricketer emphasized that his international career is far from over, and except for minor interruptions, he will be available for most of New Zealand's major series and events. Williamson is also looking forward to how the new leadership in white-ball formats will evolve.

